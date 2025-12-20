Left Menu

Bihar Daily Wager Arrested for Abduction and Rape of Minor in Ballia

A 20-year-old daily wager from Bihar has been arrested for allegedly abducting and raping a 12-year-old girl in Ballia. The arrest was made in Bihar's Sheohar district. A case has been filed under relevant laws following a complaint by the victim's father, and the accused is now in judicial custody.

Updated: 20-12-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 11:16 IST
Bihar Daily Wager Arrested for Abduction and Rape of Minor in Ballia
A shocking incident emerged from Ballia as police arrested a 20-year-old daily wager accused of abducting and raping a 12-year-old girl, law enforcement reported on Saturday.

The alleged perpetrator, apprehended at his home in Bihar's Sheohar district, has been remanded into judicial custody, according to SP Omvir Singh.

Details from the police reveal that the suspect, residing in Ballia's Kotwali region, committed the heinous act on April 9, prompting the girl's father to file a complaint, thereby initiating a case under the POCSO and BNS Act.

