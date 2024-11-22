Exide Industries Welcomes Rajeev Khandelwal as Senior President

Exide Industries Limited has announced the appointment of Rajeev Khandelwal as the Senior President and Head of Trade Business. With this role, he will spearhead the company's B2C business strategy.

Rajeev brings over three decades of expertise to Exide, having previously played pivotal roles in companies like P&G, Gillette, and Reckitt. His tenure at RPSG Group as President in Strategy and Business Expansion significantly contributed to shaping their long-term business trajectory in the FMCG sector.

Exide's MD & CEO, Avik Roy, expressed enthusiasm for Rajeev's joining, emphasizing his experience in various brand channels as crucial for the company's aftermarket sector growth, spanning vehicular to stationary applications.

(With inputs from agencies.)