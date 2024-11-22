Left Menu

Global Markets React to Escalating Geopolitical Tensions

Global markets saw substantial movements as geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated. Gold, oil, and haven assets registered strong gains, while the euro and European equities faced pressure. The U.S. dollar surged, impacting currencies worldwide, amid shifting bets on monetary policy and trade concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 18:10 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 18:10 IST
Global Markets React to Escalating Geopolitical Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global markets experienced significant shifts this week, driven by escalating geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Haven assets such as gold and oil saw strong gains, with gold climbing 5.4% and Brent crude rising 4.5% over the week.

The strain on the euro was visible as the currency hit its lowest level since December 2022, amid poor economic data and rising European gas prices. The U.S. dollar surged to a two-year high, further pressuring other global currencies.

The European Central Bank faces increasing pressure to cut rates, while U.S. monetary policy discussions are impacted by potential regulatory changes under the Trump administration. Markets remain volatile as geopolitical uncertainties and trade concerns loom large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024