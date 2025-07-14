Left Menu

England Lionesses Roar Past Wales into Women's Euro Quarters

England cruised into the quarterfinals of the Women's European Championship by thrashing Wales 6-1. England's victory was propelled by a strong first half, scoring four goals, and solidifying their path to the semifinals. The team has gained momentum and aims for a repeat of Euro 2022 success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stgallen | Updated: 14-07-2025 09:34 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 09:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

England's dominance on the field once again came to light as they defeated Wales 6-1, securing their place in the Women's European Championship quarterfinals.

The defending champions quickly regrouped after an initial loss to France, exhibiting exceptional skill and strategy to route the Netherlands and Wales in consecutive matches.

Goals by Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp, and Alessia Russo set the tone, with substitutes Beth Mead and Aggie Beever-Jones sealing the victory. With a potentially easier path now secured following France's win over the Netherlands, coach Sarina Wiegman's squad remains focused and determined.

