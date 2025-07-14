Left Menu

India A Men's Hockey Team Dominate Europe Tour with Impressive Start

The India A Men's Hockey Team has begun their European tour on a high note, winning three out of four matches. Led by Captain Sanjay, the squad aims to maintain their momentum against England, Belgium, and the Netherlands, showcasing remarkable flair, discipline, and future potential.

14-07-2025
India A Hockey Team (Pho to: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The India A Men's Hockey Team has made an impressive start to their European tour, securing victories in three of the four matches they have played. As per the Hockey India press release, the team is now gearing up to continue this momentum against formidable opponents like England, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

Under Captain Sanjay's leadership, the squad successfully blended flair and discipline to defeat Ireland and France. With the tour now entering its critical second half, the focus shifts to building consistency and exploring the team's depth. Coach Shivendra Singh expressed satisfaction with their current performances, stating, "The tour's commencement has been promising, and the players have executed strategies with maturity."

This tour serves as a platform to provide international exposure to emerging talents, with eyes set on potential future senior team inclusion. Following the upcoming face-off with England at the Wagener Stadion, the team will continue their campaign with matches against Belgium and the Netherlands, aiming to extend their winning streak and enrich their learning experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

