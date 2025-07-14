Cascarino's Heroics Propel France to Euro 2025 Quarterfinals

Delphine Cascarino's electrifying second-half performance propelled France to a 5-2 win over the Netherlands, ensuring their advancement to the Women's European Championship quarterfinals.

Initially trailing, France's strategic prowess and Cascarino's brilliance turned the tide, topping Group D and sending the Dutch team home.

Amidst the tournament, Netherlands coach Andries Jonker confirmed his exit, with Arjan Veurink set to take the helm. Meanwhile, England faces Sweden in the next stages, as anticipation builds for the semifinals.

