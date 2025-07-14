Left Menu

Cascarino's Heroics Propel France to Euro 2025 Quarterfinals

In a thrilling match at the Women's European Championship, Delphine Cascarino's masterful six-minute second-half performance led France to a 5-2 victory over the Netherlands, securing their spot in the quarterfinals. Despite early tensions, France topped Group D, while the Netherlands and Wales were eliminated.

Delphine Cascarino's electrifying second-half performance propelled France to a 5-2 win over the Netherlands, ensuring their advancement to the Women's European Championship quarterfinals.

Initially trailing, France's strategic prowess and Cascarino's brilliance turned the tide, topping Group D and sending the Dutch team home.

Amidst the tournament, Netherlands coach Andries Jonker confirmed his exit, with Arjan Veurink set to take the helm. Meanwhile, England faces Sweden in the next stages, as anticipation builds for the semifinals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

