Left Menu

Switzerland's Pedestrian Lights Celebrate Women's Euro 2025

In Basel and Lucerne, pedestrian lights now feature female soccer-themed symbols in honor of the Women's European Championship. This change is welcomed by both residents and tourists, marking another step towards gender representation in sports celebrations. Basel will host the Euro 2025 final on July 27.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 15:18 IST
Switzerland's Pedestrian Lights Celebrate Women's Euro 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a unique celebration of the Women's European Championship, the cities of Basel and Lucerne have transformed their pedestrian walk lights to reflect a soccer theme. The familiar green walking silhouettes have been creatively replaced with images of women soccer players, complete with ponytails and a ball at their feet.

The change has been warmly received by locals and visitors alike. Linda van Stokkum from the Netherlands praised the initiative, calling it well-organized and meaningful for women. German tourist Malte Wendt echoed her sentiments, describing the lights as a 'pretty cool idea' and an example of progressive thinking.

Last year, the men's Euro in Germany featured similar modifications, setting a precedent with player-themed lights in Frankfurt. As preparations for the Women's Euro continue, Basel is gearing up as the host for the tournament's final on July 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025