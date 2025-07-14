Switzerland's Pedestrian Lights Celebrate Women's Euro 2025
In Basel and Lucerne, pedestrian lights now feature female soccer-themed symbols in honor of the Women's European Championship. This change is welcomed by both residents and tourists, marking another step towards gender representation in sports celebrations. Basel will host the Euro 2025 final on July 27.
In a unique celebration of the Women's European Championship, the cities of Basel and Lucerne have transformed their pedestrian walk lights to reflect a soccer theme. The familiar green walking silhouettes have been creatively replaced with images of women soccer players, complete with ponytails and a ball at their feet.
The change has been warmly received by locals and visitors alike. Linda van Stokkum from the Netherlands praised the initiative, calling it well-organized and meaningful for women. German tourist Malte Wendt echoed her sentiments, describing the lights as a 'pretty cool idea' and an example of progressive thinking.
Last year, the men's Euro in Germany featured similar modifications, setting a precedent with player-themed lights in Frankfurt. As preparations for the Women's Euro continue, Basel is gearing up as the host for the tournament's final on July 27.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tobin Heath's Vision: Club World Cup's Future Impact on U.S. Soccer
Humanoid Robots Capture Spotlight in Beijing Soccer Matches
Spain's Women's Soccer Team Faces Challenges Ahead of Euro 2025
German Women's Soccer: A New Era Dawns for Europe's Heavyweights
Spain's Women's Soccer Team Faces Challenges Amid Euro Preparations