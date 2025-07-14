Switzerland's Pedestrian Lights Celebrate Women's Euro 2025

In a unique celebration of the Women's European Championship, the cities of Basel and Lucerne have transformed their pedestrian walk lights to reflect a soccer theme. The familiar green walking silhouettes have been creatively replaced with images of women soccer players, complete with ponytails and a ball at their feet.

The change has been warmly received by locals and visitors alike. Linda van Stokkum from the Netherlands praised the initiative, calling it well-organized and meaningful for women. German tourist Malte Wendt echoed her sentiments, describing the lights as a 'pretty cool idea' and an example of progressive thinking.

Last year, the men's Euro in Germany featured similar modifications, setting a precedent with player-themed lights in Frankfurt. As preparations for the Women's Euro continue, Basel is gearing up as the host for the tournament's final on July 27.

