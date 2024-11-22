Markets Surge Amid Robust Economic Data and Small-Cap Rally
The S&P 500 and Dow experienced gains due to strong economic data, with small-cap stocks outperforming. The S&P 500's manufacturing and services activity data exceeded expectations, and the Russell 2000 index rose significantly. Investors remain optimistic about Trump's policies, influencing Federal Reserve expectations and market performance.
The S&P 500 and the Dow reached over one-week highs on Friday, as strong economic indicators buoyed market sentiment and small-cap stocks outperformed larger-cap counterparts.
The S&P flash PMI showed manufacturing activity at 48.8 in November, aligning with Reuters' predictions, while services surpassed expectations at 57. Despite challenges from Alphabet and the tech-heavy Nasdaq, most sectors saw gains, with consumer staples leading.
Small-cap index Russell 2000 rose 0.9% to high levels, poised for weekly advances around 3%. Economic optimism is fueled by Trump's policies, as investors deliberate over the Federal Reserve's potential rate cut, with expectations of a December policy shift.
(With inputs from agencies.)
