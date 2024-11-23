Markets Surge Amidst Economic Optimism and Tech Retreat

In a spirited end to the week, all three major U.S. stock indexes recorded notable gains, reflecting investor confidence in America's economic vitality. A November spike in business activity, fueled by anticipated pro-business policies under President-elect Donald Trump, saw the small-cap Russell 2000 outperform with a 1.7% hike, marking a weekly rise approaching 4%.

Despite this upswing, Alphabet's shares fell 1.4% amid continued scrutiny from the U.S. Department of Justice on its search engine dominance, while Nvidia faced a 3.2% decline following mixed quarterly forecasts. In the broader market, an S&P 500 value index edged up 0.74% as investors shifted from tech-heavy growth stocks, reflecting a broader leadership transition in market strength.

Investors remain watchful of Federal Reserve policy moves and geopolitical developments, particularly the Ukraine-Russia tensions. With a potential interest rate cut in December, market sentiment leans towards cautious optimism. Meanwhile, news from the corporate sector showed mixed reactions as Gap Inc soared by 11% on upbeat sales forecasts, whereas Intuit's forecasts led to a 5.3% drop.

(With inputs from agencies.)