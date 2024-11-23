Accelerate Your Car-Buying Experience with ACKO Drive's Express Delivery

ACKO Drive, an innovative digital car-buying platform, has unveiled its Express Delivery feature to significantly speed up the car-buying process, promising delivery within just 15 days. This new service aims to redefine efficiency in car ownership for customers across India, particularly in major urban areas like Delhi and Mumbai.

Launched in April 2019, ACKO Drive operates in 12 major cities, offering a faster, easier car-buying experience. The platform allows potential buyers to choose from select models, such as the XUV700, which qualify for expedited delivery. This feature is a boon for busy professionals and families needing quick access to their new vehicle.

Beyond speed, ACKO Drive ensures affordability through its Hot Deals section, offering competitive market prices and additional discounts on various car models. Their trusted partnerships with dealers and financial institutions facilitate a seamless purchase process that includes financing options and detailed documentation, ensuring customer convenience at every turn.

