Eight Killed in Assam Road Tragedies

In a tragic turn of events on Saturday, Assam witnessed two road mishaps that claimed the lives of eight individuals and left three others critically injured. The incidents occurred in the districts of Bajali and Dhubri, police reported.

The Bajali accident proved fatal for five persons who were heading back to Nalbari after attending the ongoing 'Ras' festival. The vehicle crashed into a stationary truck at Bhabanipur, resulting in immediate fatalities. Two other passengers were critically injured and have been admitted to Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital.

Meanwhile, in Dhubri, three people died when their vehicle collided with another stationary truck near Garehat, Agomoni area. These victims were en route from Gauripur to a 'Ras' fair in Cooch Behar, West Bengal. The sole survivor is being treated at Dhubri Medical College Hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)