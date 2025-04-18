Left Menu

India's Rising Stars Shine at Asian U-15 & U-17 Boxing Championships

India sends a strong 56-member squad to the Asian U-15 & U-17 Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan. Notable athletes include Sahil Duhan and Devansh, who previously medaled in the Asian Junior Championship, and Samiksha Singh and Trushna Mohite, recognized for their achievements in past competitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 14:41 IST
India's Rising Stars Shine at Asian U-15 & U-17 Boxing Championships
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant representation of young talent, India has dispatched a formidable 56-member contingent for the Asian U-15 & U-17 Boxing Championships currently underway in Amman, Jordan.

This championship marks the inaugural event organized by Asian Boxing, with the explicit endorsement of the Olympic Council of Asia and the freshly constituted World Boxing body.

Among the promising names are Sahil Duhan and Devansh, previous medalists at the 2024 Asian Junior Championship, and Tikam Singh, a recent SGFI gold medalist. On the girls' side, medalists include Samiksha Singh, Anshika, and Khushi Chand. Prominent figures in the U-15 lineup feature Ravi Sihag and Trushna Mohite, both celebrated for their competitive prowess in earlier tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025