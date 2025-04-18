India's Rising Stars Shine at Asian U-15 & U-17 Boxing Championships
India sends a strong 56-member squad to the Asian U-15 & U-17 Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan. Notable athletes include Sahil Duhan and Devansh, who previously medaled in the Asian Junior Championship, and Samiksha Singh and Trushna Mohite, recognized for their achievements in past competitions.
In a significant representation of young talent, India has dispatched a formidable 56-member contingent for the Asian U-15 & U-17 Boxing Championships currently underway in Amman, Jordan.
This championship marks the inaugural event organized by Asian Boxing, with the explicit endorsement of the Olympic Council of Asia and the freshly constituted World Boxing body.
Among the promising names are Sahil Duhan and Devansh, previous medalists at the 2024 Asian Junior Championship, and Tikam Singh, a recent SGFI gold medalist. On the girls' side, medalists include Samiksha Singh, Anshika, and Khushi Chand. Prominent figures in the U-15 lineup feature Ravi Sihag and Trushna Mohite, both celebrated for their competitive prowess in earlier tournaments.
