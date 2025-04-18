Ukraine and U.S. Close to Sealing Strategic Mineral Resources Deal Amid War
Ukraine is in final discussions with the U.S. on a deal for joint exploitation of Ukrainian mineral resources, in a bid to secure support amid the ongoing war with Russia. An agreement may provide the U.S. privileged resource access, reciprocating military support given to Ukraine by Washington.
Ukraine aims to finalize a deal with the United States by the end of next week, focusing on the joint exploitation of its mineral resources.
The memorandum of intent signed by both governments marks progress towards reinforcing ties strained by past political tensions.
The potential agreement is anticipated to secure U.S. privileged access to Ukraine's natural resources, offering a form of repayment for military assistance amid conflict with Russia.
