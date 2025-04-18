Left Menu

India's Electronics Revolution: A Decade of Growth and Innovation

India's electronics manufacturing has seen significant growth, driven by supportive policies. Export and job increases mark the industry's success, bolstered by design capabilities. The opening of VVDN's SMT line in Manesar further strengthens India's position as a global electronics hub, advancing 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manesar | Updated: 18-04-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 14:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's electronics manufacturing sector has soared over the past decade, thanks to enabling policies and incentives, according to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Speaking at VVDN Technologies' SMT Line inauguration in Manesar, Vaishnaw highlighted the industry's growth, with manufacturing rising five-fold to surpass Rs 11 lakh crore.

Exports have also seen a significant boost, increasing six times and exceeding Rs 3.25 lakh crore, creating an ecosystem that has generated 25 lakh jobs. Vaishnaw emphasized India's rising global recognition for product reliability and IP rights respect, which gives it an advantage in the international market.

The Minister announced new incentives for electronics components, approved by the Cabinet, to further deepen manufacturing capabilities. VVDN's new SMT line and Mechanical Innovation Park will bolster local production while reducing import dependency, aligning with India's 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

