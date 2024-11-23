AVP Infracon Wins Rs 33.19 Cr Sub-contract for Tamil Nadu Highway Renewal

AVP Infracon Limited, a major player in infrastructure development, has won a notable sub-contract valued at Rs 33.19 crore, further solidifying its presence in the sector. The contract, secured from M/S. CDR & Co Constructions, contributes to a prominent National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) project.

This new venture focuses on the Periodic Renewal and strengthening of the highway stretch from Thanjavur to Trichy, covering Km 80/000 to Km 128/480 on NH-67, now recognized as NH-83 in Tamil Nadu. Set to be executed on an Item Rate Basis within a year, this project emphasizes AVP Infracon's dedication to excellence in infrastructure projects, aligning with India's national development objectives.

Expressing pride in the accomplishment, Prasanna Dhandayuthapani, Managing Director of AVP Infracon Limited, highlighted the company's commitment to quality and timely delivery. He pointed out the project's importance in enhancing road infrastructure within Tamil Nadu's industrial corridor, underlining the company's technical prowess and fostering growth in the infrastructure domain.

(With inputs from agencies.)