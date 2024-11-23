Left Menu

AVP Infracon Wins Rs 33.19 Cr Sub-contract for Tamil Nadu Highway Renewal

AVP Infracon Limited secures a Rs 33.19 crore sub-contract for renewing Thanjavur to Trichy highway. Awarded by CDR & Co Constructions under NHAI project, the initiative enhances Tamil Nadu's road infrastructure. AVP Infracon's commitment to quality and expertise strengthens its industry reputation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-11-2024 11:50 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 11:50 IST
AVP Infracon Wins Rs 33.19 Cr Sub-contract for Tamil Nadu Highway Renewal
AVP Infracon Secures Rs 33 Cr Contract. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

AVP Infracon Limited, a major player in infrastructure development, has won a notable sub-contract valued at Rs 33.19 crore, further solidifying its presence in the sector. The contract, secured from M/S. CDR & Co Constructions, contributes to a prominent National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) project.

This new venture focuses on the Periodic Renewal and strengthening of the highway stretch from Thanjavur to Trichy, covering Km 80/000 to Km 128/480 on NH-67, now recognized as NH-83 in Tamil Nadu. Set to be executed on an Item Rate Basis within a year, this project emphasizes AVP Infracon's dedication to excellence in infrastructure projects, aligning with India's national development objectives.

Expressing pride in the accomplishment, Prasanna Dhandayuthapani, Managing Director of AVP Infracon Limited, highlighted the company's commitment to quality and timely delivery. He pointed out the project's importance in enhancing road infrastructure within Tamil Nadu's industrial corridor, underlining the company's technical prowess and fostering growth in the infrastructure domain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024