Left Menu

Sunil Barthwal's Norway Visit: Boosting India-EFTA Trade Prospects

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal's visit to Norway aimed to expedite the implementation of a trade deal between India and the EFTA. The agreement would enhance trade and investment opportunities, particularly for India's seafood industry, which is a significant exporter to the EU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2024 14:48 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 14:42 IST
Sunil Barthwal's Norway Visit: Boosting India-EFTA Trade Prospects
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal recently traveled to Norway to discuss a potential fast-tracked implementation of a free trade deal between India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA). The move is set to unlock extensive trade opportunities for Indian businesses within EFTA nations, comprising Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.

Billed as the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), this trade pact, finalized in March, still awaits a fixed implementation date. Barthwal's discussions with Tomas Norvoll, Norway's State Secretary of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries, centered around promoting bilateral trade, advancing investment avenues, and fostering the mobility of Indian professionals.

The commerce ministry highlighted India's burgeoning seafood export industry, which has doubled its market value over the past decade. With close ties to the EU as a major market, India's seafood sector, backed by 500 EU-approved firms, leverages the export potential to further solidify its position as a key shrimp and squid supplier to Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024