Left Menu

India's Realty Sector Sees Striking Sales Surge in September Quarter

India's real estate market witnessed significant growth in September, with 26 major publicly-listed firms recording sales totaling nearly Rs 35,000 crore. Notable performers included Godrej Properties and Macrotech Developers, while DLF Ltd faced a stark sales drop due to timing and regulatory issues impacting new launches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2024 15:46 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 15:46 IST
India's Realty Sector Sees Striking Sales Surge in September Quarter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable upturn, India's real estate market has recorded sales of nearly Rs 35,000 crore in the September quarter, as reported by the country's 26 major listed firms. Leading the pack is Godrej Properties, which posted sales bookings of Rs 5,198 crore during this period.

The residential property segment spearheaded this surge, with Mumbai-based Macrotech Developers (Lodha brand) and Delhi-NCR based Max Estates also reporting strong sales figures of Rs 4,290 crore and Rs 4,100 crore, respectively. However, DLF Ltd saw a dramatic drop in bookings to Rs 692 crore due to no new project launches.

Analysts attribute the burgeoning sales to a post-COVID resurgence of homeownership demand and appreciated housing prices. Meanwhile, the realty sector continues to see a shift towards well-established brands, as buyers seek secure investments amidst past regulatory challenges with firms like Unitech and Jaypee Infratech.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024