ISRO Prepares for Historic BlueBird Block-2 Mission

ISRO chairman V Narayanan visited the Tirupati temple to offer prayers ahead of the BlueBird Block-2 mission. Scheduled for December 24, the mission will deploy a communication satellite for AST SpaceMobile. The satellite, intended for 4G and 5G use, marks the heaviest launched from India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati(Ap) | Updated: 22-12-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 15:20 IST
ISRO chairman V Narayanan visited the sacred Tirupati temple to offer prayers in anticipation of the upcoming BlueBird Block-2 mission, set to launch on December 24.

The Indian Space Research Organisation will be deploying the BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite for US-based AST SpaceMobile via their LVM3 launch vehicle.

This mission is poised to mark a significant milestone, as it will lift the heaviest satellite ever launched from Indian soil, aimed at enhancing global 4G and 5G connectivity.

