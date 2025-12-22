ISRO Prepares for Historic BlueBird Block-2 Mission

ISRO chairman V Narayanan visited the sacred Tirupati temple to offer prayers in anticipation of the upcoming BlueBird Block-2 mission, set to launch on December 24.

The Indian Space Research Organisation will be deploying the BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite for US-based AST SpaceMobile via their LVM3 launch vehicle.

This mission is poised to mark a significant milestone, as it will lift the heaviest satellite ever launched from Indian soil, aimed at enhancing global 4G and 5G connectivity.