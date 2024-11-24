Left Menu

Patanjali Ayurved's Financial Surge: A 23% Rise Amid Strategic Business Shifts

Patanjali Ayurved, led by Baba Ramdev, reported a 23.15% rise in total income to Rs 9,335.32 crore in FY24. Despite a dip in sales, profits jumped fivefold, aided by OFS of Patanjali Foods. Strategic business shifts included transferring its home and personal care business to Patanjali Foods.

Patanjali Ayurved, under Baba Ramdev's leadership, reported a notable rise in total income by 23.15% for the fiscal year 2023-24, reaching Rs 9,335.32 crore. This growth was primarily attributed to additional income sources like the offer for sale (OFS) of Patanjali Foods and revenue from other group entities, according to a company filing with the Registrar of Companies.

While the company's revenue from operations saw a decline of 14.25% to Rs 6,460.03 crore, driven by the transfer of its food business elements to Patanjali Foods in 2022, its profits saw an impressive fivefold increase, reaching Rs 2,901.10 crore. The surge in profits highlights the efficacy of Patanjali's strategic business maneuvers.

Despite the fluctuations in sales, Patanjali Ayurved continued to expand its marketing efforts with an increase of 9.28% in advertising promotional expenses, totaling Rs 422.33 crore. The company, which has a vast reach in the FMCG sector, has been making strategic decisions to optimize its business structure and profitability.

