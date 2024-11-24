Tragic Navigation Error Leads Car Off Collapsed Bridge Into River

In a tragic incident that occurred on Sunday, three people died when their car fell into the Ramganga river from a partially constructed bridge. The police suspect that a navigation system error led the vehicle onto an unsafe route.

The accident took place around 10 am on the Khalpur-Dataganj road in the Badaun district, as the victims were traveling from Bareilly to Dataganj. The bridge had previously suffered damage earlier this year when floods caused its front portion to collapse into the river, an update not reflected in navigation systems, according to Circle Officer Ashutosh Shivam.

Lacking safety barriers or warnings on the approach to the damaged bridge, the driver inadvertently drove off the compromised section. Police teams swiftly responded, recovering the vehicle and bodies from the river. A post-mortem is underway, and further investigations are being conducted.

