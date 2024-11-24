Left Menu

Tragic Navigation Error Leads Car Off Collapsed Bridge Into River

Three individuals lost their lives when their car plunged into the Ramganga river from an incomplete bridge, apparently misled by the navigation system. The accident occurred in Badaun district. The bridge had collapsed earlier due to floods, and the navigation system hadn't been updated, lacking necessary safety barriers or warning signs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 24-11-2024 18:05 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 18:05 IST
Tragic Navigation Error Leads Car Off Collapsed Bridge Into River
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a tragic incident that occurred on Sunday, three people died when their car fell into the Ramganga river from a partially constructed bridge. The police suspect that a navigation system error led the vehicle onto an unsafe route.

The accident took place around 10 am on the Khalpur-Dataganj road in the Badaun district, as the victims were traveling from Bareilly to Dataganj. The bridge had previously suffered damage earlier this year when floods caused its front portion to collapse into the river, an update not reflected in navigation systems, according to Circle Officer Ashutosh Shivam.

Lacking safety barriers or warnings on the approach to the damaged bridge, the driver inadvertently drove off the compromised section. Police teams swiftly responded, recovering the vehicle and bodies from the river. A post-mortem is underway, and further investigations are being conducted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

