Kohli's Mastery Leaves Rivals in Awe: Jamieson's Perspective

New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson admires Virat Kohli, whom he has faced as a rival and played alongside. Despite dismissing Kohli for 93 in a recent ODI, Jamieson acknowledges Kohli's exceptional skills. Jamieson reflects on his career's ups and downs, expressing gratitude for his cricketing journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 12-01-2026 10:40 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 10:40 IST
New Zealand's all-rounder Kyle Jamieson, once a teammate to India's Virat Kohli in the IPL, is full of admiration for the Indian maestro's cricketing prowess. Kohli, known for setting high standards, almost clinched another ODI century against New Zealand, highlighting Jamieson's respect for his craft.

In a gripping encounter, Jamieson managed to capture Kohli for 93 runs, yet the Indian batting luminary's performance left an indelible impression. Jamieson expressed the challenge of containing a player of Kohli's caliber, emphasizing that such greats dictate the game on their terms.

Reflecting on his own career, which has seen significant highs and lows including substantial IPL achievements and injury struggles, Jamieson speaks of newfound gratitude for his career and is inspired by remarkable bowlers like Shane Bond and Dale Steyn.

(With inputs from agencies.)

