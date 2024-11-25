Galgotias University Shines in QS World University Rankings 2025

In a significant accolade, the Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel, honored Galgotias University at Raj Bhavan, Lucknow, for its outstanding performance in the QS World University Rankings: Asia 2025. The university achieved notable rankings of 187 in Southern Asia and 621-640 across Asia, reflecting its swift rise in academic excellence and global recognition.

Aligned with renowned institutions like IIT Kanpur and Banaras Hindu University, Galgotias University has established itself as a leader in placements, driven by innovation and quality education. Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, accepted the honor, crediting the success to a relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence, aiming for the top 100 universities globally.

Galgotias University's Pro-Vice Chancellor highlighted its expanding global reach. The university's collective efforts have consistently yielded achievements that surpass educational standards, marking its presence in the THE and QS rankings. A QS 5-star rating and global rankings in THE Interdisciplinary Science Rankings further cement its standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)