Left Menu

Galgotias University Shines in QS World University Rankings 2025

Uttar Pradesh Governor felicitates Galgotias University for its notable advancement in QS World University Rankings: Asia 2025. Recognized for innovation and excellence, it ranks 187 in Southern Asia and 621-640 in Asia. Galgotias University sets a benchmark in academic brilliance, with aspirations for top global status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 25-11-2024 11:15 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 11:15 IST
Galgotias University Shines in QS World University Rankings 2025
Dr Dhruv Galgotia felicitated by Governor of Uttar Pradesh. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant accolade, the Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel, honored Galgotias University at Raj Bhavan, Lucknow, for its outstanding performance in the QS World University Rankings: Asia 2025. The university achieved notable rankings of 187 in Southern Asia and 621-640 across Asia, reflecting its swift rise in academic excellence and global recognition.

Aligned with renowned institutions like IIT Kanpur and Banaras Hindu University, Galgotias University has established itself as a leader in placements, driven by innovation and quality education. Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, accepted the honor, crediting the success to a relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence, aiming for the top 100 universities globally.

Galgotias University's Pro-Vice Chancellor highlighted its expanding global reach. The university's collective efforts have consistently yielded achievements that surpass educational standards, marking its presence in the THE and QS rankings. A QS 5-star rating and global rankings in THE Interdisciplinary Science Rankings further cement its standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024