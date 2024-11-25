Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: DHL Cargo Plane Crash in Lithuania

A DHL cargo plane crashed into a house near Vilnius, Lithuania, killing one person. The aircraft, operated by Swiftair, was flying from Leipzig, Germany. Emergency services responded swiftly, transporting two individuals to the hospital, one of whom was later confirmed dead.

Updated: 25-11-2024 11:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic incident occurred near Lithuania's capital as a DHL cargo plane crashed into a residential area on Monday morning, resulting in at least one fatality.

The plane, identified by the Lithuanian airport authority as a Boeing 737, was en route from Leipzig, Germany, to Vilnius Airport when it collided with a two-storey house. Emergency services, including a fire truck, arrived promptly at the scene.

DHL Group has not commented yet, and the plane was operated by Swiftair, a contractor based in Madrid. The aircraft, 31 years in service, is considered an older model but not uncommon for cargo operations.

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

