Tragedy Strikes: DHL Cargo Plane Crash in Lithuania
A DHL cargo plane crashed into a house near Vilnius, Lithuania, killing one person. The aircraft, operated by Swiftair, was flying from Leipzig, Germany. Emergency services responded swiftly, transporting two individuals to the hospital, one of whom was later confirmed dead.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Vilnius | Updated: 25-11-2024 11:54 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 11:54 IST
- Country:
- Lithuania
A tragic incident occurred near Lithuania's capital as a DHL cargo plane crashed into a residential area on Monday morning, resulting in at least one fatality.
The plane, identified by the Lithuanian airport authority as a Boeing 737, was en route from Leipzig, Germany, to Vilnius Airport when it collided with a two-storey house. Emergency services, including a fire truck, arrived promptly at the scene.
DHL Group has not commented yet, and the plane was operated by Swiftair, a contractor based in Madrid. The aircraft, 31 years in service, is considered an older model but not uncommon for cargo operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- DHL
- plane crash
- Lithuania
- Swiftair
- Leipzig
- Vilnius
- emergency services
- casualties
- Boeing 737
- aviation
Advertisement