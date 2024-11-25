Tragedy Strikes: DHL Cargo Plane Crash in Lithuania

A tragic incident occurred near Lithuania's capital as a DHL cargo plane crashed into a residential area on Monday morning, resulting in at least one fatality.

The plane, identified by the Lithuanian airport authority as a Boeing 737, was en route from Leipzig, Germany, to Vilnius Airport when it collided with a two-storey house. Emergency services, including a fire truck, arrived promptly at the scene.

DHL Group has not commented yet, and the plane was operated by Swiftair, a contractor based in Madrid. The aircraft, 31 years in service, is considered an older model but not uncommon for cargo operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)