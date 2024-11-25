Storm Bert Unleashes Havoc Across Britain

Storm Bert brought severe disruption to Britain, closing roads and affecting railway operations following a weekend of intense flooding and strong winds. The storm has tragically claimed four lives, including a dog walker in North Wales and a motorist in southern England.

Widespread transportation chaos ensued, with over 200 flood warnings across England and Wales. Great Western Railway advised against travel, as routes were canceled from London to southwest regions, while central England rail services suffered significant delays.

Major access routes in Northamptonshire and Bristol were shut down, and fallen trees disrupted rail lines to Stansted Airport. The Met Office issued strong wind warnings in northern Scotland, with forecasts predicting the storm's clearing by early Tuesday.

