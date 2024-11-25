Left Menu

Celebrating India's Dairy Icon: National Milk Day 2024

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying commemorates National Milk Day, marking Verghese Kurien's birth anniversary. The event highlights India's dairy sector contributions, includes awards presentations, publication launches, and panel discussions on gender equity and farmer empowerment. An All India Motor Rally ends at the celebration venue in New Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 14:22 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 14:22 IST
Celebrating India's Dairy Icon: National Milk Day 2024
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying celebrated National Milk Day in the capital on Tuesday, honoring the 103rd birth anniversary of Verghese Kurien. Known as the 'Father of the White Revolution in India,' Kurien's contributions were recognized alongside the dairy sector's pivotal role in the nation's economy and nutritional security.

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh led the celebrations, attended by Ministers of State and other dignitaries. During the event, Singh presented the National Gopal Ratna Awards, honoring achievements in dairy farming and cooperatives. A special category acknowledged contributions from the North Eastern Region, with awardees sharing experiences and best practices.

The event debuted significant publications, including the Basic Animal Husbandry Statistics-2023 and a manual on identifying elite cows. A highlight was the All India Motor Rally's conclusion, organized by Amul in partnership with Bajaj Auto. Initiated from Gujarat on November 19, participants completed their journey at New Delhi's Manekshaw Centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024