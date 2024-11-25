Celebrating India's Dairy Icon: National Milk Day 2024

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying celebrated National Milk Day in the capital on Tuesday, honoring the 103rd birth anniversary of Verghese Kurien. Known as the 'Father of the White Revolution in India,' Kurien's contributions were recognized alongside the dairy sector's pivotal role in the nation's economy and nutritional security.

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh led the celebrations, attended by Ministers of State and other dignitaries. During the event, Singh presented the National Gopal Ratna Awards, honoring achievements in dairy farming and cooperatives. A special category acknowledged contributions from the North Eastern Region, with awardees sharing experiences and best practices.

The event debuted significant publications, including the Basic Animal Husbandry Statistics-2023 and a manual on identifying elite cows. A highlight was the All India Motor Rally's conclusion, organized by Amul in partnership with Bajaj Auto. Initiated from Gujarat on November 19, participants completed their journey at New Delhi's Manekshaw Centre.

