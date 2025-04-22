Left Menu

Kanpur Metro: Transforming Urban Mobility with New Corridor

The second phase of the Kanpur Metro will launch on April 24, featuring a new 7-kilometer underground corridor connecting several key stations. This development promises enhanced urban mobility for over one lakh commuters daily and was completed ahead of schedule at a cost of Rs 2,000 crore.

The eagerly awaited second phase of the Kanpur Metro is all set for inauguration on April 24 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This crucial development in urban mobility will provide a faster and more convenient travel experience to over one lakh commuters in the city.

The newly constructed 7-kilometre underground corridor connects Chunniganj to Kanpur Central, adding five stations—Chunniganj, Naveen Market, Bada Chauraha, Nayaganj, and Kanpur Central—to the growing metro network. Built at an impressive cost of Rs 2,000 crore, the project was completed ahead of its timeline in just 3 years and 4 months.

Upon its operation, the Kanpur Metro will expand to 15 kilometres overall. The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation officials suggest the latest extension will greatly benefit local students, office workers, legal professionals, government staff, and long-distance travelers using Kanpur Central railway station. As local commuter Ashu Soni shared, the new route promises significant relief from daily travel woes.

