Congress Demands Action and Accountability After Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Congress, on Tuesday, strongly condemned the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, denouncing it as a blot on humanity. The attack resulted in the death of 26 people and left several others injured, prompting the party to demand immediate action and accountability from the government.

Party leaders, including general secretary Jairam Ramesh and media department head Pawan Khera, called for an all-party meeting to address the issue effectively. They criticized the government's portrayal of normalcy in the region and emphasized the urgency of a cohesive national response to combat terrorism.

Expressing condolences and solidarity with the victims' families, Congress party members, including opposition leader Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, reiterated their stance against terrorism. They urged the government to take corrective measures and ensure the nation's security remains a priority in the wake of such tragic incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)