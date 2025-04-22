Nation Unites in Condemnation of Pahalgam Terror Attack

In a rare display of unity across political lines, leaders in India vehemently condemned a terrorist attack that targeted tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday. Labeling the incident as cowardly, national political figures expressed deep empathy and support to the grieving families affected by the tragic event.

The Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, conveyed his sorrow through the social media platform X, denouncing the attack and expressing sympathy towards the families of the deceased. Similarly, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan described the assault as 'heart-wrenching,' emphasizing the unwavering commitment of Indian soldiers to combating terrorism.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal branded the attack as an affront to humanity, urging national solidarity against terrorism. President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi further emphasized strong condemnation and pledged swift justice, underlining the attack as a blow to peace and Kashmir's tourism sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)