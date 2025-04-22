Left Menu

Terrorist Attack in Kashmir Leaves Pune Tourists Injured

Two tourists from Pune were injured in a recent terrorist attack in Kashmir. NCP MP Supriya Sule urged Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for swift medical assistance. The attack in Pahalgam, the deadliest since 2019, resulted in 26 fatalities, primarily among tourists visiting the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 22-04-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 21:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling event that has shaken the region, at least two individuals from Pune sustained gunshot injuries during a terrorist attack in Kashmir.

NCP MP Supriya Sule has appealed to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for prompt medical assistance and support for those affected in the Pahalgam incident.

Described as the deadliest attack in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike, gunmen opened fire on a popular meadow near Pahalgam town, tragically taking 26 lives, mostly tourists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

