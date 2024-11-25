Storm Bert's Wrath: Britain's Transport Chaos

Britain faced widespread transport disruptions on Monday, as Storm Bert unleashed a flurry of challenges over the weekend, leading to road and railway closures and causing the deaths of four individuals.

Over 200 flood warnings and alerts remained in place across England and Wales. Train services from London to the southwest faced cancellations, with significant interruptions impacting routes in central England. Travellers were advised against venturing out, as highlighted by Great Western Railway's cautionary notice on X, advising citizens to avoid all travel routes.

The fatalities included a dog walker in North Wales and a man whose vehicle was struck by a falling tree in southern England. Major roadways in Northamptonshire and Bristol experienced closures, while rail line obstructions caused disruption between London and Stansted Airport. Storm Bert's onslaught commenced late on Friday, accompanied by snow, rain, and high winds. The Met Office extended its wind warning in northern Scotland until Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)