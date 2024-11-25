Left Menu

Miraculous Rescue: 16 Saved from Sinking Red Sea Tourist Boat

Egyptian authorities have rescued 16 people after a tourist boat, Sea Story, sank off the coast of Marsa Alam. A distress call prompted an extensive sea and air search. The boat was on a diving expedition with 45 onboard. Search efforts continue for the remaining passengers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 25-11-2024 16:48 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 16:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a dramatic rescue effort, 16 people were saved after the tourist boat Sea Story sank off the Red Sea coast of Egypt, according to three security sources. The boat, which was carrying 31 tourists and 14 crew members on a diving expedition, issued a distress call in the early morning hours near Marsa Alam.

Governor Amr Hanafi confirmed that survivors were airlifted to medical facilities. The Egyptian navy and army are actively conducing search and rescue operations to locate the missing passengers. The Sea Story had initially embarked from Porto Ghalib and was scheduled to arrive at Hurghada Marina later in the week.

The incident has drawn attention to the Red Sea, a critical location for Egypt's tourism sector, famed for its extraordinary coral reefs and marine biodiversity.

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

