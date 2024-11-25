Miraculous Rescue: 16 Saved from Sinking Red Sea Tourist Boat

In a dramatic rescue effort, 16 people were saved after the tourist boat Sea Story sank off the Red Sea coast of Egypt, according to three security sources. The boat, which was carrying 31 tourists and 14 crew members on a diving expedition, issued a distress call in the early morning hours near Marsa Alam.

Governor Amr Hanafi confirmed that survivors were airlifted to medical facilities. The Egyptian navy and army are actively conducing search and rescue operations to locate the missing passengers. The Sea Story had initially embarked from Porto Ghalib and was scheduled to arrive at Hurghada Marina later in the week.

The incident has drawn attention to the Red Sea, a critical location for Egypt's tourism sector, famed for its extraordinary coral reefs and marine biodiversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)