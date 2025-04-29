Rwandan Escort of SADC Troops to Tanzania

The Rwandan army is currently undertaking the task of escorting troops belonging to a Southern African force through Rwandan territory en route to Tanzania. This operation is part of the withdrawal process from eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, following the decision by the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to terminate its mandate in March.

The SADC, a coalition of 16 states, dispatched its SAMIDRC force to the region last December, aiming to bolster Kinshasa's military efforts against rebel factions along Congo's eastern frontiers. However, the mission is now drawing to a close, prompting a systematic pullout of the troops.

During their deployment, many soldiers had to seek refuge in United Nations peacekeeping bases after Goma, eastern Congo's strategic hub, was overtaken by M23 rebels allegedly backed by Rwanda in February. This situation underscored the complex dynamics at play within the region's security landscape.

