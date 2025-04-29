Left Menu

Javed Akhtar Advocates Stronger IP Laws for a Thriving Music Industry

Veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar emphasizes the need for stronger intellectual property (IP) laws to secure the financial stability of artists. Addressing the IP and Music conference, Akhtar argues that economic security allows artists to freely express creativity, benefiting the entire music industry. Government and industry leaders discuss new initiatives and partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 19:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran screenwriter and poet Javed Akhtar is advocating for stronger intellectual property (IP) laws to secure artists' financial stability, allowing them to choose their work freely. Speaking at the 'IP and Music: Feel the beat of IP' conference organized by FICCI, Akhtar highlighted the significance of financial security for artists in fostering creativity and innovation in the music industry.

Akhtar praised the efforts of India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in implementing the Copyright Act 2021 and expressed optimism about the future of the Indian music industry. Meanwhile, government and industry leaders announced new initiatives, including partnerships with digital streaming platforms and geographical indication registrations, to bolster India's creative economy.

The event also saw Commerce Ministry officials discussing plans with Spotify and YouTube to promote folk and traditional music, while FICCI's IPR Committee Chairman Anil Rajput revealed a new Memorandum of Understanding with WIPO to establish an IP for Business Center. The initiative aims to provide vital resources for Indian creatives, while also addressing the dual impacts of AI on the music industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

