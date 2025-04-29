Left Menu

India Unveils Green Hydrogen Certification Scheme

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi introduced India's Green Hydrogen Certification Scheme, marking a significant step in establishing a framework for certifying green hydrogen. Announced during a national workshop, the scheme underlines the crucial role of MSMEs in enhancing the green hydrogen ecosystem across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 19:53 IST
Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, has unveiled India's Green Hydrogen Certification Scheme (GHCI), as stated in an official announcement. Joshi emphasized the importance of the scheme as a foundational move towards establishing a comprehensive framework for certifying green hydrogen production, thereby ensuring transparency, traceability, and market integrity.

The announcement was made at the National Workshop focused on exploring opportunities for Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) within the green hydrogen supply chain. The workshop aimed at delving into the critical role MSMEs play in developing India's green hydrogen ecosystem.

The event witnessed participation from over 300 delegates, encompassing various stakeholder groups like MSMEs, policymakers, technology providers, industry associations, and international partners. Joshi highlighted that MSMEs are set to become the backbone of India's energy transition by leveraging their innovative capabilities and localized solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

