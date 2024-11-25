Left Menu

Job Market Boom: India's Growing Need for a Skilled Workforce

The TeamLease Employment Outlook Report predicts a 7.1% workforce growth in India by March 2025, primarily driven by logistics, e-commerce, and manufacturing sectors. Major cities and emerging sectors like EV infrastructure are significantly boosting employment opportunities due to advances in technology and strategic economic initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-11-2024 17:01 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 17:01 IST
Job Market Boom: India's Growing Need for a Skilled Workforce
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's job market is set for substantial growth, with a recent report forecasting a 7.1% increase in workforce by March 2025. The surge is largely attributed to logistics, e-commerce, and manufacturing sectors, as 59% of employers plan to scale up their headcount during this period.

TeamLease Services' Employment Outlook Report highlights that 22% of employers will maintain their current staffing levels across 23 industries. Notably, cities such as Coimbatore and Gurugram are emerging as new job hubs, decentralizing employment opportunities beyond the traditional metro areas.

Economic policies like the National Industrial Corridors and the semiconductor mission are expected to further enhance job creation. With technology evolving, the demand for digital skills continues to rise, signaling a shift in employment dynamics across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024