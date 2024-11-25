Job Market Boom: India's Growing Need for a Skilled Workforce

India's job market is set for substantial growth, with a recent report forecasting a 7.1% increase in workforce by March 2025. The surge is largely attributed to logistics, e-commerce, and manufacturing sectors, as 59% of employers plan to scale up their headcount during this period.

TeamLease Services' Employment Outlook Report highlights that 22% of employers will maintain their current staffing levels across 23 industries. Notably, cities such as Coimbatore and Gurugram are emerging as new job hubs, decentralizing employment opportunities beyond the traditional metro areas.

Economic policies like the National Industrial Corridors and the semiconductor mission are expected to further enhance job creation. With technology evolving, the demand for digital skills continues to rise, signaling a shift in employment dynamics across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)