Left Menu

Metal Gains Lift FTSE 100 Amidst Kingfisher's Stock Tumble

The UK's FTSE 100 surged to a three-week high, bolstered by strong metal prices despite a significant drop in Kingfisher shares due to a profit warning. Industrial metal miners gained from improved market sentiment and a weaker dollar. Inflation concerns persist as economic growth remains limited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 18:10 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 18:10 IST
Metal Gains Lift FTSE 100 Amidst Kingfisher's Stock Tumble
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The FTSE 100 reached a three-week high on Monday, driven by a weaker dollar which boosted metal prices, despite a sharp decline in Kingfisher's shares following a profit warning. Kingfisher's shares plummeted 13.5%, largely due to a projected £45 million hit to its 2025/26 profits from tax hikes in the UK and France.

Industrial metal miners led the FTSE 100's 0.2% rise, with companies like Glencore, Rio Tinto, and Anglo American seeing gains due to rebounding copper prices. These gains were fueled by increased investor confidence following the appointment of Scott Bessent as U.S. Treasury Secretary, sparking hopes for fiscal restraint.

Bank of England Deputy Governor Clare Lombardelli expressed concerns about the potential for higher than forecasted inflation, emphasizing the need for cautious interest rate reductions. Meanwhile, economic indicators showed mixed consumer sentiment and diminishing household disposable income, foreboding a subdued holiday season spending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024