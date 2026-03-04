Bond Market Turbulence Amid US-Israel-Iran Conflict and Rising Inflation Fears
A sharp two-day selloff in global government bonds highlights the impact of the US-Israeli air war against Iran on strained markets already battling inflation. The conflict raises energy prices, stalls hopes for central-bank rate cuts, and challenges the status of government bonds as a traditional safe haven.
The recent two-day plummet in global government bond prices brings to light the challenges faced by markets amid the US-Israeli air war against Iran. This conflict has heightened concerns over inflation, primarily through rising energy prices, and has derailed hopes for immediate central bank rate cuts.
Throughout the US trading day, bond yields displayed volatility as traders assessed the situation. Optimism prevailed that the US's stronger energy position might avert a prolonged crisis, even as government bonds faced new pressures, complicating trading decisions in an already tense environment.
Central banks, including the Federal Reserve, now grapple with keeping inflation in check amidst market uncertainties. While energy prices soar and eurozone inflation figures overshoot expectations, experts forecast that prolonged Middle Eastern tensions could exacerbate economic challenges. The Bank of England's upcoming meeting further exemplifies the strategic dilemma policymakers now face in prioritizing either inflation control or economic growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
