Global Bonds Face Volatility Amid Middle East Tensions and Inflation Fears

Global government bonds experienced a significant weakening on Tuesday as a result of the ongoing U.S.-Israeli air war against Iran, which has led to an increase in energy prices and reignited inflation concerns. Despite the initial downturn, bonds managed to recuperate slightly as traders assessed the potential duration of the conflict.

The prospect of sustained higher inflation is prompting central banks to adopt a more hawkish stance. Traders have consequently postponed their expectations for rate cuts from the Bank of England and the Federal Reserve, and have begun pricing in a potential rate hike by the European Central Bank by the end of the year. U.S. Treasury yields saw an increase on both Monday and Tuesday amid concerns that prolonged conflict could strain fiscal budgets.

The surge in energy prices occurs as central banks like the Fed grapple with inflation rates surpassing targets. Market volatility, including an initial rally in U.S. Treasury yields, indicates the uncertainty surrounding the conflict's ultimate economic impact. Analysts note that the spike in Eurozone inflation could hinder economic growth, as evidenced by rising two-year yields in Britain, Germany, and the United States.