Global Bonds in Turmoil: War and Inflation Stir Market Waters

A sharp selloff in global government bonds points to market unrest caused by the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, escalating inflation fears and challenging the traditional perception of bonds as safe havens. Traders remain worried about prolonged war impacts on energy prices, inflation, and global economic stability.

Updated: 04-03-2026 15:23 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 15:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The global government bonds market faced a significant downturn as the U.S.-Israeli air conflict with Iran strains markets uneasy about inflation. Concerns that an extended war could inflate energy prices and dampen hopes for central bank rate cuts have led to a selloff in bonds.

The crisis challenges the long-held view of government bonds as reliable safe havens during financial turmoil, complicating trading decisions. Coming at a time when central banks like the Fed are trying to tackle above-target inflation, the situation appears particularly fraught.

As energy prices spike, investors are revisiting their 2022 strategies used during the Ukraine invasion, while analysts warn of increased euro zone inflation and reduced economic growth. Yields have risen significantly, with uncertainty about the conflict's duration and its broader economic consequences persisting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

