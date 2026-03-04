Global Bonds in Turmoil: War and Inflation Stir Market Waters

The global government bonds market faced a significant downturn as the U.S.-Israeli air conflict with Iran strains markets uneasy about inflation. Concerns that an extended war could inflate energy prices and dampen hopes for central bank rate cuts have led to a selloff in bonds.

The crisis challenges the long-held view of government bonds as reliable safe havens during financial turmoil, complicating trading decisions. Coming at a time when central banks like the Fed are trying to tackle above-target inflation, the situation appears particularly fraught.

As energy prices spike, investors are revisiting their 2022 strategies used during the Ukraine invasion, while analysts warn of increased euro zone inflation and reduced economic growth. Yields have risen significantly, with uncertainty about the conflict's duration and its broader economic consequences persisting.

(With inputs from agencies.)