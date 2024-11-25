Left Menu

Eunity Partners Welcomes Farhan Ahmed Hazarika as India Head

Eunity Partners, a talent consulting and executive search firm, has appointed Farhan Ahmed Hazarika as partner and India Head. With extensive human resources experience from Teachmint and Meesho, Hazarika aims to strengthen Eunity’s operations in India, focusing on global CXO consulting. The firm offers advisory services in various sectors.

Updated: 25-11-2024 21:02 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 21:02 IST
In a strategic move to bolster its presence in India, Eunity Partners, a renowned talent consulting and executive search firm, has appointed Farhan Ahmed Hazarika as its partner and India Head. The company announced this key leadership change in a recent statement.

Hazarika, a seasoned human resources expert with over 16 years of experience, previously led HR operations at Teachmint and Meesho, both notable names in their industries. His expertise is expected to enhance Eunity Partners' consulting capabilities across India.

Expanding beyond India's borders, Eunity Partners prides itself on its diverse team, with leaders stationed in Spain and Brazil. The firm's global advisory capabilities focus on key sectors including operations and supply chain, human resources, and go-to-market strategies, ensuring effective leadership placements worldwide.

