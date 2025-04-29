Left Menu

Iraq's Oil Export Surge: March Figures Break Records

In March, Iraq's oil exports exceeded 106 million barrels, marking a significant achievement for the country's oil industry. The Ministry of Oil reports this surge, asserting its role in boosting Iraq's global economic presence as it continues to recover from past challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 18:55 IST
Iraq's Oil Export Surge: March Figures Break Records
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iraq's Ministry of Oil has reported a notable increase in the country's oil exports, with figures surpassing 106 million barrels in March. This milestone is indicative of a robust performance from the oil sector, crucial to Iraq's economy.

The substantial export volume underscores Iraq's capability to scale its oil production despite previous geopolitical and market challenges. It positions the nation as a formidable player in the global oil market, drawing international attention to its resources.

Continuing such trends could solidify Iraq's standing and potentially contribute to stabilizing its economy, offering insights into future energy export strategies and partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025