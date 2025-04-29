Left Menu

Rüdiger's Recovery: Surgery Sidelines Real Madrid Defender

Real Madrid's Antonio Rüdiger underwent knee surgery after a Copa del Rey injury, sidelining him for the season. Rüdiger's on-field outburst, including an ice-throwing incident, led to criticism from former player Dietmar Hamann and Germany's Rudi Völler. His sportsmanship is in question as Germany prepares for the Nations League.

  • Country:
  • Spain

Real Madrid's prominent defender, Antonio Rüdiger, has been sidelined after undergoing knee surgery on a meniscus tear. The surgery, which took place on Tuesday, was deemed successful. However, the club did not provide a specific timeline for his return, indicating he will miss the remainder of the season.

This development follows an incident during Real Madrid's narrow 3-2 defeat to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final, where Rüdiger was forced to leave the pitch in extra time due to the injury. The defender later drew attention for his sideline actions, which included shouting at the referee and allegedly throwing a bag of ice onto the field.

The incident led to criticism from former Germany international Dietmar Hamann, who suggested Rüdiger be excluded from Germany's Nations League squad. Germany's sporting director, Rudi Völler, also called for the player to demonstrate more class. As Germany gears up for their semifinal clash against Portugal on June 4, Rüdiger's absence could have wider implications for the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

