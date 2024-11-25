Left Menu

BRO Ramps Up Sikkim Road Repairs for Tourism Boost

The Border Roads Organisation is diligently working on repairing critical roads in Sikkim, including the Gangtok-Chungthang and Kalep-Giagong stretches, following damages from a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood and cloudburst. The efforts aim to improve connectivity and enhance tourism in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 25-11-2024 23:19 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 23:19 IST
  Country:
  • India

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is making significant progress in repairing vital road networks in Sikkim, officials reported on Monday. The repair efforts are particularly focused on the Gangtok-Chungthang road, especially the Naga to Theng stretch, spanning approximately eight kilometers.

Despite the challenges posed by adverse weather and difficult terrain, the committed workforce has shown remarkable dedication in reconstructing the damaged infrastructure. The road had sustained severe damage due to a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood in October 2023 and a subsequent cloudburst in June 2024. Restoring this stretch is deemed essential not only for easing travel to North Sikkim but also to provide a substantial boost to local tourism.

Furthermore, the BRO is conducting crucial surfacing work on the Kalep-Giagong road, a strategic high-altitude route connecting to Gurudongmar Lake near the India-China border, reinforcing regional connectivity amidst challenging conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

