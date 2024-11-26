Left Menu

Sri Lanka Investigates Adani Allegations

Sri Lanka's finance and foreign ministries are examining allegations against Adani. A cabinet spokesperson confirmed the government is considering all aspects of Adani's projects in the country. However, no final decision has been made regarding the allegations or the future of these projects.

Updated: 26-11-2024 11:30 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 11:30 IST
