Sri Lanka Investigates Adani Allegations

Sri Lanka's government is actively investigating allegations against Adani, one of India's largest conglomerates, as confirmed by a cabinet spokesperson. The scrutiny involves serious concerns related to Adani's operations in the nation.

The finance and foreign ministries are carefully examining these allegations to ensure a thorough understanding of the implications for both the nation's economy and its international relations.

Despite the importance of the matter, the government has not yet reached a final decision concerning Adani's ongoing projects, indicating a cautious approach toward potentially significant economic decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)