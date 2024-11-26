Left Menu

Ghana's Landmark Railway Revolution

The President of Ghana commissioned the Tema-Mpakadan Standard Gauge Railway Line, a $447 million project revolutionizing Ghana's transport infrastructure. Executed by Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, the railway integrates rail, road, and water transport, significantly decongesting roads and improving Tema Port efficiency.

The Republic of Ghana marked a significant milestone with the commissioning of the Tema-Mpakadan Standard Gauge Railway Line by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Executed by Afcons Infrastructure Limited, the groundbreaking project was completed at a cost of approximately $447 million.

Afcons Infrastructure Managing Director, Mr S Paramasivan, expressed pride in delivering Ghana's largest railway project. He highlighted the engineering feat of constructing a bridge over the Volta River, showcasing the project's sophisticated design and execution. The initiative is seen as critical in the modernization and expansion of Ghana's transport infrastructure.

This railway line is a pivotal element in Ghana's first multimodal transport system, enhancing connections between Tema-Port and Buipe Port through the Volta Lake. The 100-kilometer network, featuring seven passenger stations and numerous bridges, will ease road congestion and boost Tema Port operations, funded by India Exim Bank.

