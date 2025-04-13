Left Menu

Turmoil in Murshidabad: Arrests and Tensions Over Waqf Act Protests

Twelve more arrests have been made in Murshidabad, West Bengal, following violent protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. With security forces maintaining calm, the internet in affected areas remains suspended. Violence led to three deaths and injured several, prompting continued investigations and potential future arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-04-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 10:11 IST
Tension continues to grip Murshidabad district in West Bengal as authorities arrest twelve more individuals linked to the violent demonstrations against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

The district, a Muslim-majority area, saw a peaceful Sunday with security forces enforcing strict vigilance and patrols. Earlier escalations resulted in three fatalities, including a young man who succumbed to bullet injuries.

Prohibitory orders and internet suspension remain in place to prevent further unrest, while ongoing police investigations suggest the possibility of additional arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

