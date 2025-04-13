Turmoil in Murshidabad: Arrests and Tensions Over Waqf Act Protests

Tension continues to grip Murshidabad district in West Bengal as authorities arrest twelve more individuals linked to the violent demonstrations against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

The district, a Muslim-majority area, saw a peaceful Sunday with security forces enforcing strict vigilance and patrols. Earlier escalations resulted in three fatalities, including a young man who succumbed to bullet injuries.

Prohibitory orders and internet suspension remain in place to prevent further unrest, while ongoing police investigations suggest the possibility of additional arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)