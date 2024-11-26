Left Menu

Switch Mobility & Vertelo Propel India's Electric Vehicle Future

Switch Mobility Automotive Ltd has partnered with Vertelo to deploy 1,000 electric vehicles across India in the coming 3-5 years. The agreement includes leasing advanced electric buses and commercial vehicles. This collaboration aims to promote sustainable transportation by eliminating high initial investment barriers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 15:28 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 15:12 IST
Switch Mobility & Vertelo Propel India's Electric Vehicle Future
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Electric bus and light commercial vehicle manufacturer Switch Mobility Automotive Ltd announced a strategic partnership with Vertelo to introduce 1,000 electric vehicles across India over the next 3-5 years.

The Hinduja Group subsidiary and Ashok Leyland affiliate signed a memorandum of understanding with Vertelo to support businesses and municipalities in adopting sustainable transportation solutions through leasing and funding.

The collaboration is poised to revolutionize India's transportation landscape, addressing traditional challenges of high costs and uncertainties, according to company executives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024