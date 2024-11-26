Switch Mobility & Vertelo Propel India's Electric Vehicle Future

Electric bus and light commercial vehicle manufacturer Switch Mobility Automotive Ltd announced a strategic partnership with Vertelo to introduce 1,000 electric vehicles across India over the next 3-5 years.

The Hinduja Group subsidiary and Ashok Leyland affiliate signed a memorandum of understanding with Vertelo to support businesses and municipalities in adopting sustainable transportation solutions through leasing and funding.

The collaboration is poised to revolutionize India's transportation landscape, addressing traditional challenges of high costs and uncertainties, according to company executives.

(With inputs from agencies.)