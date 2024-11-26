Left Menu

Gen Z Pros Shape New Workforce Values: Mentorship Over Money

A recent survey reveals Gen Z professionals prioritize mentorship and career growth over salary, marking a significant shift in work values. Focused on development and inclusivity, they seek purposeful roles and a hybrid work model for better collaboration and personal growth, urging businesses to adapt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2024 15:35 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 15:35 IST
A new study highlights a paradigm shift in professional aspirations among Gen Z, emphasizing mentorship and career growth over traditional salary metrics. Conducted by jobs platform apna.co, the survey involved 10,000 Gen Z participants, shedding light on their preferences and workplace expectations.

Unlike earlier generations, Gen Z adopts a purpose-driven approach, prioritizing skill-building and future-oriented strategies. A striking 80% place mentorship above monetary gains, seeking rewarding and structured learning environments.

With 68% favoring hybrid work models, this generation values both teamwork and independent innovation. The report signals a call for businesses to adapt, fostering environments of empowerment and inclusivity, aligning with Gen Z's evolving expectations for holistic professional success.

