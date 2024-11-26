Gen Z Pros Shape New Workforce Values: Mentorship Over Money
A recent survey reveals Gen Z professionals prioritize mentorship and career growth over salary, marking a significant shift in work values. Focused on development and inclusivity, they seek purposeful roles and a hybrid work model for better collaboration and personal growth, urging businesses to adapt.
- Country:
- India
A new study highlights a paradigm shift in professional aspirations among Gen Z, emphasizing mentorship and career growth over traditional salary metrics. Conducted by jobs platform apna.co, the survey involved 10,000 Gen Z participants, shedding light on their preferences and workplace expectations.
Unlike earlier generations, Gen Z adopts a purpose-driven approach, prioritizing skill-building and future-oriented strategies. A striking 80% place mentorship above monetary gains, seeking rewarding and structured learning environments.
With 68% favoring hybrid work models, this generation values both teamwork and independent innovation. The report signals a call for businesses to adapt, fostering environments of empowerment and inclusivity, aligning with Gen Z's evolving expectations for holistic professional success.
