Gen Z Pros Shape New Workforce Values: Mentorship Over Money

A new study highlights a paradigm shift in professional aspirations among Gen Z, emphasizing mentorship and career growth over traditional salary metrics. Conducted by jobs platform apna.co, the survey involved 10,000 Gen Z participants, shedding light on their preferences and workplace expectations.

Unlike earlier generations, Gen Z adopts a purpose-driven approach, prioritizing skill-building and future-oriented strategies. A striking 80% place mentorship above monetary gains, seeking rewarding and structured learning environments.

With 68% favoring hybrid work models, this generation values both teamwork and independent innovation. The report signals a call for businesses to adapt, fostering environments of empowerment and inclusivity, aligning with Gen Z's evolving expectations for holistic professional success.

