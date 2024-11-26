Left Menu

Eco Hotels and Resorts Expands Into Tier-2 and Tier-3 Cities

Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd is set to open a property in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, as part of its expansion strategy. The mid-segment hospitality company aims to establish eco-friendly hotels in key Indian locations, reflecting the rising demand for sustainable hospitality options in smaller cities.

Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd announced plans to open a new property in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, extending their reach into tier-2 and tier-3 cities. This move forms part of their strategic expansion into smaller urban areas.

The company, known for its environmentally friendly hospitality, is expected to finalize the deal for the 48-room property next week, following board approval earlier this month. Eco Hotels aims to satisfy the increased demand for sustainable accommodations across various regions, including Kota, Nagpur, Mysuru, and Cochin.

Executive Chairman Vinod K Tripathi highlighted the importance of selecting the right partners to facilitate their growth strategy. In line with its ambitious plans, the company aims to manage 5000 hotel rooms within the next five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

