Bomb Scare at Aurangabad High Court: Police Launch Thorough Search

A bomb threat via email prompted an extensive police search at the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court in Maharashtra. Authorities, alongside sniffer dogs and bomb squads, are ensuring the safety of the premise on Jalna Road. Actions emphasize security in potentially vulnerable public spaces.

Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 22-04-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 16:03 IST
In Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court was subject to a bomb threat on Tuesday, officials reported. The alarming news, initially communicated through email, has led to immediate security responses.

Police officers, supported by sniffer dogs, bomb detection and disposal squads, and cyber crime units, rapidly converged on the scene. Their comprehensive search of the court premises covers all crucial areas, including the garden and parking spaces, ensuring no stone is left unturned.

Situated on the bustling Jalna Road, the Aurangabad bench is a focal point of legal proceedings. In response to the threat, local authorities underscore the significance of heightened security measures to counteract vulnerabilities in important public institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

